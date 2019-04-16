Man held for cheating in Punjab

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 16 (PTI) A 48-year-old man, wanted in a cheating case, was arrested by the police from Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, an official said Tuesday.Anwar Shekh alias Suresh Gupta, hailing from Delhi, was arrested Monday from Kharar town by a team of Himachal Pradesh police, which also recovered forged documents and stamps from the accused's possession, SP (Kangra), Santosh Patial said.The accused allegedly duped four people of Rs 4 lakh each, promising to send them abroad, he said.Three of the victims are from Palampur and one from Shimla, Patial said.The accused will be produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dharamshala, and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR AD INDIND