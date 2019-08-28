Man held for cheating people after opening acting school

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Failing to secure a role in Bhojpuri films, a 24-year-old man opened his own acting school in Delhi's Nizamuddin but resorted to cheating to bear the expenses, an act that led to his arrest by the Delhi Police. Raj Singhania, who belongs to Bihar's Poonia district, along with his aide Hemraj, have been arrested in a cheating case, police said. "Singhania, who calls himself Shahid, is fond of acting and wanted to be a hero in Bhojpuri Films. He tried but failed and due to financial issues he couldn't produce his own film. He came to Delhi and started an acting school in the name of Shahid Stars at Nizamuddin," DCP South East district Chinmoy Biswal said. "He, along with his friend Hemraj, 44, approached Manoj Kumar Sahni, a tile contractor for work. "Sahni was carrying Rs 30,000 with him. The duo convinced him to exchange Rs 60,000 with him and the victim agreed in greed. Later, when he came home he noticed that the notes were fake," Biswal added. On the complaint of Sahni, an FIR was registered under 420 section (cheating) of the IPC and the duo were nabbed, police said. PTI GJS AQS