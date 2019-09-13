Man held for duping CAG official of Rs 2 L by fraudulent banking

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a CAG official of Rs two lakh by making fraudulent transactions from his bank account, police said on Friday. Accused Pradeep Mandal, a Jharkhand native, was nabbed by the police from Shastri Park metro station, they said.Mandal was arrested on a complaint by a Comptroller and Auditor General of India's official, who alleged he received a call from a person who said he was calling from the railways accounts department and secured his bank account details, ATM PIN and OTP, the police said. After receiving the CAG official's requisite banking details, Mandal activated a Bhim app against the officer's SBI account and transferred Rs two lakh from his SBI account through UPI transaction, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Rajbir Singh said. During the probe, the police found the officer's money had been transferred to an ICICI bank account, belonging to one Pradeep Mandal having a Karol Bagh address but he did not live there, said the police officer.Singh said the accused and his gang members operated from Deoghar in Jharkhand and would get details of their potential victims from their social media accounts. The accused would then call them up and convince them to spare their secret banking details on some pretexts, the officer said, adding during interrogation, Mandal revealed that he used a forged Aadhar Card for opening new bank accounts. The probe revealed that the accused had withdrawn over Rs 59 lakh from the ICICI bank account in July itself, said Singh, further probe is on in the matter. PTI AMP AMP RAXRAX