Man held for eve-teasing girls

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly eve-teasing girls in Shamli district, police said. Amit Kumar, along with two other youths, intercepted the girls when they were on their way to a coaching centre in the Kotwali area, a police officer said. Kumar was caught by the people and beaten up. Later he was handed over to police which arrested him over the charges of eve teasing, he said. The other two youths managed to flee the spot, the officer said. In a separate incident in Shamli, a man was thrashed by the people for allegedly passing lewd remarks at girls, police said. He was identified as Rahul and has been arrested, they said.