Man held for giving triple talaq

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday. Imran, a resident of Suhana village in Niwari area, got married to the woman last September. After the woman gave birth to a girl child, Imran and his family allegedly started harassing and beating her, an officer said. A few days ago, the woman was again beaten and expelled her from home, following which she reached her parents' house with her kid, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. On Saturday, Imran reached his in-laws' house and demanded a car as dowry for giving birth to the girl child. The couple had heated arguments, following which Imran pronounced talaq thrice in a fit of rage, the officer said. The family members called up the police and Imran was arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, as well under dowry and harassment charges of the Indian Penal Code, the SP added.