Man held for involvement in 100 snatching cases: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested in south Delhi for his alleged involvement in 100 cases of snatching, police said on Sunday. The accused, Manish Kumar, a resident of Madhu Vihar, was arrested on Saturday along with his accomplice Manoj Kumar Misra (28), a resident of Noida, they said. Kumar has 109 cases registered against him and 100 of them are related to snatching incidents, police said. One country-made pistol with three live cartridges, one mobile phone that was snatched, and a motorcycle used in commission of crime have been recovered, they said. Interrogation revealed that the arrested duo had executed over 50 snatchings in South, South-East, Central, North, North-East, East, Shahdara, Outer, and Rohini police districts, a senior police officer said. The accused also confessed to mortgaging gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, that they had snatched, at the Mandwali branch of a gold financing company, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.