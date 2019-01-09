Man held for killing 30-yr-old tailor

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old tailor after he objected to a dog barking at him, a police official said.The accused, Mehtab, was arrested from Kashmiri Gate in the afternoon, he said. During interrogation, he told police that he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. On Sunday evening, Aafaq, who used to work as a tailor in a factory, was walking past Mehtab's house when the dog started barking at him. Fearing that the dog would bite him, the victim allegedly hurled a stone at the animal. A brief argument then broke out between Aafaq and Mehtab, who had spotted the former hurling the stone, the official said, adding that as the matter got heated up, Mehtab, who was carrying a loaded gun, shot Aafaq. Following the incident, Mehtab had fled from the city and had gone to Dehradun. He returned to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and was eventually arrested, the official added. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE