Man held for killing elderly house owner in 2015

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested for allegedly killing an elderly man and robbing him in Shahdara four years ago, police said Monday. Pardeep (26) committed the crime along with his relative Manoj in 2015. Manoj was arrested that year, while Pardeep was declared an absconder by a city court, they said. Manoj, a resident of Ghonda district in Uttar Pradesh, is currently in judicial custody. He stayed as a tenant at the house of the deceased, police said. According to a complaint filed by the daughter-in-law of the victim, Manoj lived as tenant in the house owned by the deceased, Ratan Singh. On May 25, 2015 Manoj came to his rented accommodation along with Pardeep. When Singh asked Manoj about his friend, he got annoyed and threatened the house owner with dire consequences, Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. At about 12.30 am the same day, the complainant saw her father-in-law lying unconscious on the cot. Manoj and Pardeep were not present in their rented room, the officer said. Acting on a tip-off, Pardeep, a resident of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from his village Koilawar Manjha on June 7, Deo said. During interrogation, the accused confessed about his involvement in the case, he said. The accused has been booked under appropriate sections of law, the officer added. PTI AMP SRY