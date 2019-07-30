scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man held for killing granddaughter in TN

Coimbatore, Jul 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 10-month-old granddaughter here to take revenge against his son and daughter in-law, suspecting them to be behind his two wives deserting him, police said on Tuesday. Selvaraj, 45, was arrested early Tuesday following a child missing complaint from the victim's parents, they said. According to the preliminary inquiry, Selvaraj was upset with his son and daughter-in-law after both his wives had abandoned him, police said. Selvaraj confessed to having killed the girl child using a stone on Monday to exact revenge on his son and daughter-in-law, they said. Police recovered the body of the child from behind a bakery in Othakalmandapam, about 10 km from Kinathukadavu. Further investigation is on, they said. PTI NVM ROH INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos