Man held for killing paramour's husband

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday along with his cousin for allegedly killing his lover's husband in Dwarka's Najafgarh area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sachin Chauhan (26) and Bobby Chauhan (26), residents of Prahaladpur.On Saturday, police received a call regarding an unknown body with stab wounds lying in bushes opposite Vrindavan Farms on Najafgarh-Chhawla Road. Later, the identity of the victim was revealed as Amit alias Johnny (31)."During investigation, it was revealed that one Sachin, a distant relative of the wife of Amit, often used to visit her in his absence," Aanto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said. "However, Sachin was found missing from his house at Pul Prahladpur since Friday. Police started tracing his location and on Tuesday, Sachin and his cousin Bobby were apprehended," the DCP said. "It was found that Sachin had an affair with Amit's wife even before her marriage," Alphonse said. After the marriage, they continued their relationship and they often used to meet at her house in the absence of Amit. When Amit came to know about this, he was very angry and often quarrel took place between them, he added. A few months ago, Amit had threatened Sachin with dire consequences if he continued to keep his relationship with his wife, he said. As Sachin was unable to meet his paramour due to Amits stiff resistance, he, along with his cousin Bobby and two other friends Sunny and Deepu, planned to kill Amit, he added. On Friday night, Sachin met Amit at Janak Cinema, Pankha Road and took him towards Najafgarh in his car on the pretext of sorting out the issue, the DCP said. Bobby, Sunny and Deepu were also seated in the car, he added. On the way, quarrel erupted between them and Sachin, Bobby and Sunny stabbed Amit several times and threw his body in bushes on Najafgarh-Chhawla Road, police said. Hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused persons, police said, adding one dagger and one car were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT GJS RCJ