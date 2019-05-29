Man held for killing wife over dowry in UP's Ghaziabad Ghaziaba'

Ghaziabad, 29 May (PTI) A resident of Mewla Bhatti village here was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demand, said police Wednesday. Four of his family have also been booked. Raids were being conducted to nab them, said police. SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Nikita (22) was found dead in a bathroom of her house on Monday morning. Her father, a farmer in Baghpat district of UP, told police that he had married off his both daughters Nikita and Vinita (21) to two brothers Ankit and Anuj, respectively. Nikita's husband Ankit and other family members allegedly tortured her for dowry, demanding a Toyota Fortuner. On Monday, Vinita found her elder sister lying in a pool of blood. Vinita tried to inform her parents but her phone was allegedly snatched at gunpoint by her husband Anuj. She managed to escape and informed her parents about the incident. Police have arrested Ankit under Section 304-B of the IPC. RDKRDK