Man held for killing wife's paramour

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person who was in a relationship with his wife in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Kasim Shiekh, a resident of Meethapur and orihginakky a native of West Bengal, they said. Police received information regarding the incident at around 12.30 am on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot. Police found a person lying on the floor of a room. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Investigation revealed that Yadav had relationship with the wife of Shiekh about which he got to know. Sheikh was living in a shanty at the same plot whereas Yadav used to live in a rented accommodation. "On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, Sheikh hit Vinod on his head with an iron rod due to which he died on the spot," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Jaitpur police station, the DCP said. Sheikh was arrested and the iron rod used in the crime has been recovered, they said. Yadav was a contractor of shuttering for house construction, while Sheikh used to work as rag-picker and car cleaner, they added. PTI NIT CK