Man held for killing younger brother in inebriated state Ghaziabad 13 May (PTI) Mura'

Ghaziabad, May 13 (PTI) A man who killed his younger brother following an argument in an inebriated state was arrested here, the police said on Monday.The Murad Nagar Police registered an FIR against Sher Singh following a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, Jitendra.Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that the brothers, who worked as house painters, were drinking together on Saturday evening when Jitendra was reprimanded by Sher Singh for skipping work.After a heated argument, the elder brother stabbed his sibling in the stomach. Jitendra was found dead in his room on Sunday morning.Police nabbed Sher Singh on Sunday evening from Dhedha village of Murad Nagar. PTI CORR RHL