Man held for molesting minor in northwest Delhi

/R New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in northwest Delhi, police said Monday. The girl, a Class II student, was sent by the accused on Sunday to the grocery shop in Adarsh Nagar area. When she returned, he shut the door and started touching her inappropriately, the police said. The girl started crying, following which the accused got frightened and let her go. The minor immediately rushed out of the house and told her her mother about the incident, the police said. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI NITHMB