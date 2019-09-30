Man held for molesting woman in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Sep 30 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and assaulting a woman here after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Sector 5 here on Saturday night when the 25-year-old woman was on her way home, they said. The accused, Vineet Kataria, is a resident of a village in Gurgaon. He was arrested from his residence on Sunday following a tip-off, a police official said. Kataria, a food vendor in Sector 5 here, confessed to his crime, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. According to police, Kataria told the woman that he loves her and asked her to marry him. When she warned him that she will call the police, he assaulted her, they said. The accused fled the spot after the incident. The woman after reaching her home narrated the ordeal with her husband after which the couple filed a complaint of molestation and assault on Sunday, the officer added. PTI CORR CK