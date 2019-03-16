Man held for posing as police inspector

Gurgaon, Mar 16 ( PTI) A person has been arrested here for allegedly impersonating a police inspector and threatening a local resident, an official said Saturday. The accused, Satish, revealed that he had given some money to the victim, which he was refusing to pay back. Therefore, Satish posed as police inspector and was threatening the person so that he returns the money, a police official said. Satish was arrested from his residence on Friday, the official said. "We are still verifying his claims and an interrogation is underway," the official added."We are still verifying his claims and interrogation is underway." PTI CORR MAZHMB