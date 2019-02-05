Man held for rape bid on one-year-old girl in Delhi's Aman Vihar

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a one-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said Tuesday. The 22-year-old accused was working at a food stall and lured the niece of his employer on the pretext of buying her toffees on Monday, they said. Finding their daughter missing, her parents and neighbours started looking for her and found her with the accused in a room, police said. The accused had removed her clothes and was trying to force himself on her but she was saved in the nick of time, they said. The accused was thrashed by the girls' family and neighbours before being handed over to the police, they added. The medical examination of the girl revealed that she had not been raped and is safe. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused nabbed, police said. PTI SLB CK