Man held for raping 11-yr-old sister-in-law in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law who then dumped the victim at an isolated area in Greater Noida after trying to strangulate her, police said on Monday.The accused, in his 20s, was arrested from Kasna bus stand on Sunday. He has been booked for rape, attempt to murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act, 2012, on his wife's complaint, they said.Greater Noida SP Ranvijay Singh said, "The accused is understood to have done this out of frustration. He wanted to kill both the girl as well as his wife, who was her next target."A senior officer said the girl was found unconscious by a police response vehicle (PRV) in a bush near a culvert in Kasna around 10.30 pm on Saturday.After regaining consciousness in a hospital, the survivor said her brother-in-law took her to the isolated area on some pretext, raped her and then strangulated her till she fell unconscious, the SP said, adding she had come to live with her elder sister and her husband a few weeks ago."After dumping his sister-in-law in the bushes, the accused reached home and acted as if he has no idea about her whereabouts. Together with his wife he also reached a police station to file a 'missing person's' complaint," Singh said."While we started to search for the girl, our PRV team informed us that they have found her in a bush and she was brought to the hospital," he told reporters.The officer said the accused, a labourer hailing from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Kasna area and developed a bitter relationship with his wife within a few months of marriage.