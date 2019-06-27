Man held for raping 17-yr-old niece in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping her 17-year-old niece in Pratap Nagar area here, police said.Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Ravi Sharma under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said.The accused was blackmailing the girl on the basis of a video clip and had demanded money from her, he said. A probe into the matter was underway, he added. PTI AG SNESNE