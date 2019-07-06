Man held for raping minor in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 6 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district in January this year, police said Saturday. The arrested accused was identified as Anmol, they said, adding that he allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl of the same village on January 20. The girl's mother had filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered against the accused. She also alleged that the accused used to threaten her daughter and had fraudulently withdrawn approximately Rs 1.5 lakh from the family's joint account. A case under sections relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, Hamirpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said. Further investigation is going on, he added.PTI CORR DJI CK