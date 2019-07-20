Man held for raping two minor girls

Ghaziabad, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls here, police said. Subhash Yadav, a vegetable seller, was known to the family of one of the girls and he would often visit her house, City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar. On July 14, he found the girl 9, and her friend, 10, alone in the house. He lured them to the vegetable market on the pretext of giving them chocolates and raped them there, the officer said. He threatened the girls not to reveal the matter to their family members, following which the victims kept mum, though they had suffered injuries to private organs, Kumar said. On July 15, the accused again visited the house to see the situation. When all looked normal, he again raped one of the girl. When another girl raised an alarm, Yadav fled, the SP said. The girls narrated their ordeal to their parents who approached the police, he said. Yadav was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kumar said. He was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, the officer added. PTI Corr AQSAQS