Man held for raping woman in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman and posting her objectionable pictures on the social media, police said. The accused, Zulfqar Ahmed of Paran village, was arrested on the complaint of the victim's father, a police officer said. He said an FIR under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including those related to rape and the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused. The investigation in the case is going on, the officer said. PTI TAS CK