Man held for robbing senior citizens after offering them lift

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly robbing unsuspecting persons, mostly senior citizens, at gunpoint after offering them car lift, police said Friday.The accused, Pankaj Chadha, is a resident of Aman vihar, they said. One loaded country-made pistol, a diamond ring, Rs 10,000 in cash and one car were recovered from his possession, they said."A complaint was lodged Thursday where the man stated he boarded a car from Peeragarhi in front of Mahraja Agrasen Hospital, and the driver robbed him off his diamond ring and Rs 10,000 at gunpoint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.The number plate of the car was covered due to which, the complainant could not note it, police said. During investigation, several CCTV cameras were examined and the vehicle was identified. The owner of the vehicle was questioned, who said the car was being used by his son-in-law Pankaj Chadha, police said.The owner further stated that Chadha, along with his family, had gone to Mussoorie.Police reached Mussoorie and arrested Chadha. During interrogation, he said adopting the same lift-and-rob method he had committed several such crimes in various parts of Delhi.On early June 21, Chadha offered a lift to a senior citizen and robbed his diamond ring and Rs 5,000 at knife point in Rani Bagh area, police added.