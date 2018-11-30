Man held for sending obscene content to girl in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) A man was arrested Friday for allegedly sending obscene content on the mobile phone of a girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Nishat area, a police spokesman said. The father of the girl, whose name was withheld, lodged a complaint at a police station here, alleging that one Muzafar Ahmed Mughal was sending obscene content to his daughter, he said. "The complainant also claimed that the accused person was threatening his daughter besides demanding money and blackmailing her," the spokesman said. "During the course of investigation, a police team apprehended the accused person from Rajouri district. All the incriminating material has been seized," the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered. PTI MIJ SNESNE