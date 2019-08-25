Man held for sharing objectionable posts on social media

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable comments and images on social media to hurt religious sentiments of people, police said on Sunday. The accused was arrested on Saturday for sharing objectionable posts and images relating to a Hindu deity on Facebook, police said in a statement.A case has been registered against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the statement said. PTI NAV AD RDKRDK