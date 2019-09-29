Man held for smuggling Iphones, Rolex watches worth Rs 20L upon arrival from HKong

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong for allegedly smuggling high-end commercial goods such as I-phones, Rolex watches and Adidas track-suits worth Rs 20 lakh, Customs officials said on Sunday.The passenger, who arrived from the Special Administrative Region of China at the Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport on Wednesday, was intercepted by officers of the Air Customs (Preventive).A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of 27 I-phones, 330 watches of different brands like Rolex, Tommy Hilfiger, 20 track-suits of Adidas among other commercial goods having a total value of Rs 20,00,000.The goods have been seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.During questioning, he confessed to have smuggled commercial items worth Rs 85,00,000 in his past visits from October 2017 to September 2019. PTI CPS AD ANBANB