Man held for smuggling Rs 66 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A man has been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 66 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Friday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Hong Kong on Thursday. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars of one kilogram each, the Customs Department said in the statement. The gold was concealed inside the shoes of the passenger, it said. The accused, aged 38 years, who claims to be a businessman here, has been arrested and the gold valued at Rs 66.02 lakh seized, the statement said. PTI AKV AQS