Man held for stalking, threatening woman journalist on social media

Noida (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A man was arrested here Tuesday for allegedly stalking a woman journalist on social media and threatening her of abduction, police said.The man, identified as Gulshan Kashyap, a resident of Gurgaon in Haryana, was held near the Sab Mall in Sector 27 after raids were conducted to find him, they said."The man would stalk her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and keep sending her offensive messages and posting comments. When blocked, he would create a new profile and repeat troubling her," Inspector Manoj Pant said."Kashyap threatened to abduct her and also warned her against having any man in her life except him," he said.Pant, station house officer at Sector 20 police station, said the woman, a news anchor with a private TV channel, had approached police on November 6 after which a case was registered.The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized from Kashyap after his arrest, he said.The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), police said.Charges under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act have also been pressed against him, they said.