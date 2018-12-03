Man held for stealing ladies bags from baggage scanner at IGI Airport Metro Station

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old diploma holder in Civil Aviation Hospitality has been arrested for allegedly stealing ladies bags from the baggage scanner at IGI Airport Metro Station, police said Monday.The accused has been identified as Aman Singh, a resident of Old Slum Quarter, Paschim Vihar. "On November 18, one Anjana Aggarwal filed a complaint regarding theft of her purse at the scanning machine at IGI Metro station. The purse contained a PAN card, debit card, gold earrings, mobile phone and Rs 15,000 cash," Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways and Mtero) said. "On November 24, one Aiman Syed Gulshan Raju from Tanzania, had reported that somebody had picked up her purse from scanning machine of IGI Airport metro station," the DCP said, adding it contained around USD 9,400, RS 5,000, a passport, two mobile phones and some jewellery. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of metro stations and Airport. After detailed interrogation of DMRC and CISF officials, and house keeping staff, Aman Singh was apprehended on Friday from a toy shop where he used to work, the officer said.Singh, during investigation, disclosed that he targeted the ladies arriving at the metro station from terminal three of the airport. He used to setal the bags when the passengers went for frisking after putting their bags in the baggage scanner, the DCP said.Two mobile phones, USD 3,600, three debit cards and three Metro cards have been recovered from his possession, police said. PTI NIT GJS NSD