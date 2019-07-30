Man held for supplying drug in Delhi, other states

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested from Dwarka area here for allegedly smuggling drugs in Delhi, Goa and Mumbai, police said on Monday. The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz Alam, is a part of an interstate narcotic drugs cartel engaged in supplying drugs, they said. According to police, 3.1 kg of charas (hashish) worth over Rs 35 lakh was recovered from him. Alam works as a drugs carrier and on the instructions of his handlers, he went to Kullu and procured the contraband. PTI AMP********************Man arrested for supplying ganja in national capitalNew Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for smuggling drugs, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mintoo, a native of North 24 Pargana, West Bengal, they said.Police said 26 kgs of ganja has been seized from his possession. Mintoo used to supply drugs in a car on the instructions of his handler in Delhi. He used to put the drugs in a suitcase to dodge the police, they added. PTI AMP********************22-year-old nabbed for supplying drugs in DelhiNew Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug peddling, police said on Monday. The accused, Mohammad Mansoor (22), used to transport marijuana by train from remote parts of Jharkhand-Odisha Border to Delhi NCR, they said. Twenty-one kgs of Ganja has been recovered, police said. Last year, he met a drug-peddler during a train journey and started smuggling drugs. In the last six months, Mansoor had visited Odisha and Jharkhand around 10-15 times to procure drugs, police said. PTI AMP NIT RCJ