Man held for supplying drugs at parties in south Delhi farmhouses

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly supplying imported drugs to guests at high-profile parties organised in farmhouses of south Delhi, police said Tuesday. Karan Khanna (32) was nabbed on Monday from Mehrauli, they said.According to police, Khanna used to supply imported marijuana, marijuana oil and Malana cream charas to guests at the high-profile parties. Imported California marijuana, 1,200 grams charas worth Rs 25 lakhs, one THC shatter (500 mg cannabis oil), Malana cream charas were seized, police said. Interrogation revealed that Khanna fell in bad company and started taking drugs. He procured charas from Himachal and supplied them to his friends who organised private parties in farm houses of south Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said.Later, Khanna was joined by his brother. The two were regular at rave parties and took two farm houses on rent in the isolated areas of Mehrauli and Fatehpur Beri where they hosted private parties, he said. Invitations to such parties were strictly on basis of reference by the friends and no outsiders were allowed, the officer said.Eventually, Khanna's brother came in contact with dealers of imported narcotic substance as he had several foreign customers, the DCP said. One SUV vehicle used for transportation of drugs and mobile handsets have also been seized, police said, adding that they are trying to nab Khanna's brother. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM