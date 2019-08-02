scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man held for swindling over Rs 1 crore from investors

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 1.2 crore from several persons by luring them into investing in a company based in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, police said on Friday. The accused, Amit Sarup, was arrested on July 29 while a co-accused, Pradeep Sachdeva, was held on April 12, they said. According to a complaint filed by one Ratan Lal Balani and others, Sarup and Sachdeva, directors of the firm had in January 2012 lured him and his sister-in-law into investing on the pretext of providing them higher returns. They entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2012 with Sarup and Sachdeva. In pursuance to the same, Balani made a total payment of over Rs 20 lakh, a senior police officer said. The accused duped Balani and others of nearly Rs 1.2 crore, police added. PTI AMP CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos