Man held from Panchkula for cheating Russian woman on pretext of marriage

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Haryana's Panchkula for allegedly cheating a Russian woman after promising to marry her, police said on Friday. In her complaint, the 38-year-old woman said that after she came in contact with Deepak, who is in his late 20s, on social media, she arrived in India from Russia on July 18 as he had promised to marry her, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.Deepak took her to a hotel in Panchkula where they stayed till July 21. She was then taken to a hotel in Punjab's Zirakpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, where they stayed for another three days, the official said."On July 24, the accused brought her to Yamunanagar saying that they would take the blessing of his parents. Deepak then left the woman on the roadside after snatching USD 14,606 and a mobile phone from her," he said.The official said the woman was rescued after the Yamunanagar Police received information that a woman has been left on a roadside.Subsequently, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi was informed and the woman gave a complaint to the police narrating her ordeal.Deepak was arrested on Thursday from Panchkula Sector 10 on charges of criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and cheating, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI NSDNSD