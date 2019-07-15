Man held in attempt to murder cases

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old man, wanted in two attempt to murder cases, was arrested from Dwarka's Najafgarh, police said Monday. The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said. "He was arrested on Sunday from Khera Mor in Najafgarh. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that on July 5, Rahul and his accomplice Jagat fired at one Janak of his village over a personal enmity and fled away, the DCP said. Jagat was nabbed by a team of the Haryana police while Rahul came to Delhi to his relative's place. A juvenile friend of Rahul saw his pistol and warned him that he would tell his father about it if he did not disclose its source, the DCP said. A quarrel broke out between them during which Rahul shot his friend in the stomach and ran away, police added. PTI NIT NIT CKCK