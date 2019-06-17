Man held in Delhi for supplying illegal arms

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals across several states, police said Monday. The accused was identified as Waisar, a resident of Kairana village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, they said. He was arrested Sunday after police received a tip-off that Waisar would come to ISBT Kashmiri Gate in Delhi to deliver a huge consignment of arms and ammunition to one of his associate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Waisar was carrying two large bags and upon checking, 13 automatic pistols of .32 bore along with 10 extra magazines and 25 live rounds of .315 bore were found from one of them. The other bag was found containing 17 country-made pistols, the officer said. During interrogation, Waisar revealed that he was involved in supply of illegal arms for the last about three years. He used to receive these consignments of illegal fire arms from a gunrunner based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and from another one based in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, the officer said. After collecting the firearms from the duo, he used to further supply the same in various parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, the officer added. He procured the recovered consignment arms and ammunition from one Intezaar of his native village and the same was to be delivered to one local criminal of North East area of Delhi. Intezar received this consignment from Khargone-based gun supplier, the DCP said. He revealed that earlier he also received illegal arms from one Musa, a resident of Kairana who was arrested by the Special Cell in January 2019, the officer said. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the associates of the accused involved in illegal supply of arms, police said. PTI AMP NIT CKCK