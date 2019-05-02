Man held in Delhi's Uttam Nagar for trying to kill former biz partner

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar for allegedly trying to kill his former business partner, police said Thursday. The accused was identified as Asif, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said. According to Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), "On the eve of New Year, Vijay Kumar (35), who has a business of e-rickshaw and a "bad character" at Uttam Nagar police station, came to market in his car. At around 11:30 pm, four men came on two scooter and opened fire at Kumar and fled the spot". One of the bullets hit Kumar in the leg after which he was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said. During investigation, the four accused were identified as Aman, Harish, Rahul and Asif. The three accused were arrested earlier and Asif was at large, police said. However, police got a tip-off and laid a trap near the main gate of Safeda Park, Uttam Nagar and apprehended Asif on Monday, the DCP said. One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him, he said. During interrogation, Asif said he, along with his friend Kumar, started the business of charging and repairing of e-rickshaw, the DCP said. After sometime, Asif and Kumar drifted apart over the distribution of profit. Kumar got rid of Asif as his business partner, he said. Due to this, Asif wanted to take over the e-Rickshaw business from Kumar and also wanted to start his own gang. Subsequently, he, along with his friends Aman, Harish and Rahul, shot at Kumar, they added. PTI NIT NIT CKCK