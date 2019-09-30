scorecardresearch
Man held in Rajasthan for arms smuggling

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) An alleged arms smuggler was arrested with nine pistols and 73 live cartridges in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Monday. A police team arrested accused Bhagwana Ram on Sunday evening in Jalore with the pistols loaded with a magazine, and two additional magazines and live cartridges, said Anil Paliwal, ADG, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The accused in preliminary interrogation revealed that the arms were smuggled from MadhyaPradesh, Paliwal said. The accused is being interrogated about other accomplices involved in the racket, he said. PTI AG CK

