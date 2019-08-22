Man held on suspicion of kidnapping girl in Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was held on suspicion of kidnapping a girl in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, police said. According to police, Vimlesh was spotted by a passerby with the 12-year-old girl. A woman who spotted the accused in the area alerted locals after which a mob, including the girl's parents, reached the spot and thrashed Vimlesh, senior official said. Later, the mob handed over the accused to the police, he said. During interrogation, Vimlesh told police that he found the girl roaming on the road after which he asked her whereabouts with the intention to drop her home, police said. According to the official, Vimlesh, who is pursuing his graduation, does not have any criminal history. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE