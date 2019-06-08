scorecardresearch
Man held over teen's rape in J&K's Reasi

/R Jammu, June 7 (PTI) A self-proclaimed 'peer' was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Friday. The accused, Qasim, 50, was evading arrest since he was booked on the charge of raping the teenager several times and impregnating her. A special team had tried to arrest Qasim earlier, but he frequently changed his location, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested in Banihal in an operation conducted and supervised by senior police officers of the district, the police added. PTI ABHMB

