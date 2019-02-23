Man held with 10 kg poppy in J&K

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested and 10 kilograms of poppy was seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Saturday.The accused was identified as Ajmeer Singh, a resident of Kathua district's Rajbagh area, they said.During routine checking of vehicles, a police party led by station house officer (SHO), Ramban, Vijay Kotwal intercepted a truck near Shan Palace in Ramban on Friday night, the police said.A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 10 kgs of poppy from the cabin, they said.The truck driver was taken into custody, they said.A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab others involved in the smuggling of contraband drugs. PTI AB DIVDIV