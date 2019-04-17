Man held with 16.5 kg poppy straw in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested from outer Delhi's Haiderpur village with 16.5 kilograms of poppy straw, police said Wednesday.The accused was identified as Birpal Kashyap, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, they said.Kashyap was arrested on Tuesday from near Haiderpur village following a tip off, the police said.He was found carrying 16.5 kilograms of poppy straw on a scooter in two plastic sacks. A case was registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.During interrogation, it was found that Kashyap lived with his associates on rent in Ambedkar Nagar, Haiderpur. He used to purchase contraband for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per kilogram and would sell it for anywhere between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, the officer said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV