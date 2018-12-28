Man held with 22-kg poppy in J&K

/R Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) A suspected smuggler was arrested with 22 kg of poppy husk in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday, police said. A police party intercepted a truck on a highway near Shan Palace in Ramban town. The driver, however, tried to drive away, but the police managed to stop the vehicle after chasing it for a little distance, the police said. Poppy husk packed in 44 carry bags and weighing about 22 kg was recovered from the stepney of the vehicle, the new modus operandi for transporting the narcotics, the police said. The accused, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kathua district, has been taken into custody. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added. PTI AB ADHMB