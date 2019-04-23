Man held with 2.3 kg gold at Chandigarh airport

(Eds: changing day in para 1) Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) A man from Punjab was arrested on Tuesday and around 20 gold biscuits worth Rs 76.28 lakh was recovered from him at the international airport here on Tuesday, officials said. The gold biscuits, weighing 2.3 kg, were seized from the accused after he arrived from Dubai, they said. "The seized gold was stacked in two columns, tied with adhesive tape and wrapped in a black colour cloth. It was concealed in the cavity adjoining passenger seats," officials said. The accused hails from Punjab's Mansa district and has been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, the official said, adding further investigation is underway. In a similar incident on April 16, 30 gold biscuits, worth Rs 1.14 crore, were seized at the airport here from an incoming flight from Dubai. PTI CHS AD INDINDIND