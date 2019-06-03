Man held with 25 bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 25 bullets in his baggage, an official said Monday. A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger Deepak Kumar Saxena on Sunday evening, he said."Twenty-five live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Washington (the USA) along with two others," the official said.The three passengers were not allowed to take the flight and were handed over to police, he said. Saxena could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that he was booked under sections of the Arms Act. PTI NES NES SNESNE