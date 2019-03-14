Man held with 45kg of prohibited wood at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A 42-year-old man travelling to Bahrain has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 45 kg of prohibited wooden logs in his baggage, a senior official said Thursday.He said Mohammed H Rehman of Assam was intercepted by the CISF security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and a search of his bags led to the recovery of 'agarwood', a wood used in making incense and perfume. The wood is banned for export under the Wildlife Act, he said.Rehman was handed over to customs authorities along with 45 kg of the recovered wood that is estimated to be worth about Rs 2.25 crore. PTI NES NES SOMSOM