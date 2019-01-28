Man held with 5.5 kg heroin in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) A 34-year-old man with 5.5 kg heroin was nabbed Monday morning by a team of State Narcotics Crime Control Unit (SNCCU) in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, an official said.Narenu alias Karan of the district's Nosra village was arrested near Koti bridge at 4.15 am, he said.The accused was allegedly found sitting in a rain shelter with a bag containing the contraband, the official said.A case has been registered against him under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chamba Sadar police station, police said. Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI DJI AD AD DPBDPB