Man held with 6 bullets in bag at IGI

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A Dehradun-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying six live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said Thursday.A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger R K Baid on Wednesday, he said."Six live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre gun were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Dehradun," the official said.The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the aviation laws. PTI NES IJT