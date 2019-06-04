Man held with 7 bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A Hyderabad-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying seven bullets in his baggage, an official said Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force officer, posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of Krishna Athikari on Monday evening, he said."Seven live bullet rounds were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad," the official said.The passenger was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police, he said. Athikari could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that he was booked under sections of the Arms Act. PTI NES NES SNESNE