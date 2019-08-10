Man held with bullet round at Delhi metro station

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station on Saturday for allegedly carrying a bullet round, officials said.Deepak Gupta, hailing from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Anand Vihar station around 8:30am, they said.He could not furnish any license or document for carrying the live bullet, which was of 8-mm calibre, the officials said.He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.The man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act, they added. PTI NES TIRTIR