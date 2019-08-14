Man held with bullets at Chandani Chowk metro station

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying three bullets, officials said Wednesday.Shiv Shankar, hailing from Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Chandani Chowk station around 2pm on Tuesday, they said.He could not furnish any license or document for carrying three bullet rounds, the officials said.He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.The man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act, they added. PTI NES RCJ